Global News Morning Saskatoon
August 27 2020 10:30am
03:58

Adopt a Pet: Hansel and Gretel are better together

Jasmine Hanson with Saskatoon SPCA joins Global News Morning with kittens Hansel and Gretel. She shares why adopting pets in pairs is much more beneficial than separate.

