Global News Morning Saskatoon
August 27 2020 10:31am
03:36

Farmers almanacs outlook for Saskatoon’s winter

The days are getting shorter, so the farmers almanac is looking ahead to winter with a forecast of what we could expect in Saskatchewan. Spoiler alert – it’s not looking great.

