Global News Morning Saskatoon August 27 2020 10:29am 03:06 Travel Tips: The beauty of northern Saskatchewan Ixtapa Travel ‘s Barb Crowe joins us to share a recent trip to northern Saskatchewan, and why a staycation in the northern part of the province can be just as rewarding as a long-distance trip. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7301120/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7301120/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?