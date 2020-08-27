Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
August 27 2020 10:29am
03:06

Travel Tips: The beauty of northern Saskatchewan

Ixtapa Travel ‘s Barb Crowe joins us to share a recent trip to northern Saskatchewan, and why a staycation in the northern part of the province can be just as rewarding as a long-distance trip.

