Global News Hour at 6 BC
August 26 2020 9:24pm
01:50

Tofino struggles with unpleasant side-effects of local tourism surge

The community of Tofino is struggling with an unexpected surge in local tourism, with some of the new visitors not showing enough respect for the town. Linda Aylesworth reports.

