News
August 26 2020 8:10pm
01:57

Lethbridge working to repair walkway and parking lot at Brewery Hill

The City of Lethbridge is doing some unplanned pathway repairs this year. As Quinn Campbell reports, erosion is the reason behind the shifting infrastructure.

