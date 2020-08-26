Menu

Global News at 6 Regina
August 26 2020 5:03pm
01:46

Regina backyard transforms into rail yard

Turning your backyard into a rail yard may seem like an ambitious project, but that’s exactly what one Regina man did. All for the love of his grandchildren and the help of the internet.

