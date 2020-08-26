Global News Morning Montreal August 26 2020 8:47am 03:37 Free legal advice by phone for Quebecers The Young Bar of Montreal’s legal helpline is providing free legal advice by phone across Quebec on August 29th and 30th. The YBM’s Mylène Lemieux joins Global’s Laura Casella. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7298610/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7298610/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?