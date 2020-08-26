Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
August 26 2020 8:47am
03:37

Free legal advice by phone for Quebecers

The Young Bar of Montreal’s legal helpline is providing free legal advice by phone across Quebec on August 29th and 30th. The YBM’s Mylène Lemieux joins Global’s Laura Casella.

