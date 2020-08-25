Global News Hour at 6 BC August 25 2020 10:14pm 02:09 Orca’s health causing concerns Researchers say recent sightings of the Orca known as “Storm” has them worried. Aerial images show the animal is underweight and unhealthy. Linda Aylesworth reports <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7298418/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7298418/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?