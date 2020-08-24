Canada August 24 2020 6:27pm 02:07 Alberta seeing increase in COVID-19 cases linked to gatherings Dr. Deena Hinshaw discusses increased COVID-19 cases linked to gatherings like weddings, funerals, family reunions, informal get-togethers with friends and backyard parties. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7295944/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7295944/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?