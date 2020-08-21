Global News at 5:30 and 6:30 August 21 2020 5:55pm 02:08 Quebec marks grim milestone A 19-year-old Montreal teen has become Quebec’s youngest COVID-19 victim. The teen succumbed to complications of the illness on Sunday. Global’s Amanda Jelowicki has the story. Montreal man, 19, dies from complications linked to coronavirus <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7291854/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7291854/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?