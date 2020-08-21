BC Wildfire August 21 2020 5:34pm 00:31 Strong wind in the Okanagan during wildfire season The video was taken Friday, August 21, 2020, and shows whitecaps along Okanagan Lake as wind gusts through the South Okanagan and Summerland area. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7291822/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7291822/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?