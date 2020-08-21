Global News at 10 Saskatoon August 21 2020 11:58am 01:53 Family gets stronger on and off the racetrack at Wyant Group Raceway in Saskatoon Racing at Saskatoon’s Wyant Group Speedway is a family affair for Aaron Anderson’s family. Family gets stronger on and off the racetrack at Wyant Group Raceway in Saskatoon <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7290776/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7290776/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?