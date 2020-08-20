The Morning Show August 20 2020 11:07am 05:37 ‘Terry and Me’ is a new look at the incredible life of Terry Fox Children’s books author, Mary Beth Leatherdale, speaks to us about her new book ‘Terry Fox and Me,’ a children’s book told from the perspective of Terry’s best friend, Doug Alward. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7288302/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7288302/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?