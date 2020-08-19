Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton August 19 2020 8:36pm 02:00 Edmonton zone makes up almost 66% of new COVID-19 cases in Alberta Edmonton continues to be a hotspot for COVID-19 cases in the province. On Wednesday, the zone made up almost 66 per cent of new cases in the entire province. Julia Wong reports. Edmonton zone makes up almost 66% of new COVID-19 cases in Alberta, experts plead for public health measures to be followed <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7287627/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7287627/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?