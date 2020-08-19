Global News at 5:30 Toronto August 19 2020 5:56pm 02:37 Free tutoring platform started by Toronto teens for teens Five Toronto teens created an interactive online platform offering personalized tutoring sessions and specialized classes for high school students called Peer4Peer. Susan Hay has the story. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7287235/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7287235/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?