Global News at Noon Toronto August 19 2020 12:14pm 01:19 New study: Areas hit hard by COVID-19 & eviction filings in Toronto The Toronto Star is reporting new research on Wednesday showing recent trends in eviction data lining up with communities hardest hit by COVID-19. Matthew Bingley has more. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7286116/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7286116/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?