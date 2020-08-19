The Morning Show August 19 2020 10:52am 04:02 How long will children be wearing masks at school? One doctor breaks it down Infectious disease specialist, Dr. Sumon Chakrabarti, talks about the health and safety of children and teachers returning back to school in September. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7285846/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7285846/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?