Global News Morning Montreal August 19 2020 10:21am 04:04 Are there privacy risks to a COVID-19 contact-tracing app? Opposition MNAs have raised concerns about a COVID-19 contact-tracing app, but are those worries founded? Global’s Laura Casella talks to cybersecurity expert Terry Cutler. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7285764/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7285764/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?