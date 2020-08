A wildfire burning near Penticton is forcing hundreds of people out of their homes. The Mount Christie fire is burning in the hills above the east side of Skaha Lake – now covering at least ten hectares and out of control. More than 300 properties have been put on evacuation order. Crews have been fighting the fire with water and retardant drops and have asked boaters to keep their distance. Darrian Matassa-Fung has the latest.