Global News Morning Montreal August 18 2020 8:52am 03:45 Mom of four launches online music academy A Montreal-born mother has launched an online music academy to keep kids engaged in culture from around the world even during the COVID-19 pandemic. Veronika Roux-Vlachova joins Global's Kim Sullivan.