Global News Hour at 6 BC August 12 2020 10:23pm 01:39 Province considers stepping up COVID-19 enforcement While contact tracing will be key, B.C.'s premier says the province is not ruling out a crack down if people don't get the message about parties and large gatherings. Keith Baldrey reports.