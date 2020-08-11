Global News Hour at 6 BC August 11 2020 8:56pm 02:15 Start of school pushed back for B.C. students When B.C. schools reopen on September 8th, only teachers will be in class as the province has officially pushed back the start of the school year for students. Richard Zussman reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7267823/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7267823/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?