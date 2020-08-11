Global News at Noon BC August 11 2020 7:18pm 01:08 COVID-19 recovery: BC Ferries get federal ‘Safe Restart’ cash While service levels and passenger numbers are slowly getting back to normal, B.C. Ferries have now qualified to receive part of a multi-billion dollar federal-provincial plan. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7267644/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7267644/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?