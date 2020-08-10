Global News at Noon Toronto August 10 2020 12:20pm 01:39 2 people arrested, 2 injured after fight near Cherry Beach in Toronto Toronto police were called to Cherry Beach Sunday morning after reports of a fight involving two men. Sean O’Shea has the details. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7262999/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7262999/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?