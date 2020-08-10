The Morning Show August 10 2020 9:22am 03:47 Diala Canelo shows us how to make an easy summer Hawaiian Poke Bowl Flight attendant Diala Canelo shows us how to make a Hawaiian Poke Bowl from her collection of flavorful recipes in her cookbook ‘Diala’s Kitchen’. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7262459/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7262459/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?