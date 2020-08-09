Beirut explosion: Lebanese Montrealers organize anti-government protest outside consulate

Warning: This video contains disturbing content. Discretion advised. In the wake of this weeks explosion in Beirut, the streets of Lebanon have been a site of violent clashes between citizens and the authorities. On Sunday some of that anger and support for the people of Lebanon came to Montreal. Hundreds gathered at the Lebanese consulate for an anti-government protest and organizers are calling for justice and accountability. As Global’s Kwabena Oduro reports, protesters say this is only the beginning of their fight.