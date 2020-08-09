Global News Morning BC August 9 2020 2:28pm 03:58 Raising awareness for overdose victims An annual campaign is raising awareness about the overdose crisis in B.C. Jennifer Howard, from Mom’s Stop The Harm, explains more about the Purple Ribbon Campaign. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7261476/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7261476/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?