Beirut explosion left 300 thousand homeless, dozens dead

Thousands of protesters are gathering in Beirut trying to seek justice after Tuesday’s deadly explosion. Riot police are firing tear gas and dozens have been taken into custody. At least 158 people were killed – more than 6- thousand injured and hundreds of thousands left homeless after that massive explosion in Beirut. Simmi Dixit – the Humanitarian Program Manager for Oxfam Canada joined Sarah MacDonald on BC1 to talk about the devastating toll on people and how Canadians can help.