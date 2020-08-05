News August 5 2020 6:26pm 01:28 Manitoba farmer’s canola field damaged A Headingley, Man., farmer says he’s looking at thousands of dollars in damage after someone appears to have driven a vehicle through his canola field over the long weekend. Amber McGuckin reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7253384/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7253384/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?