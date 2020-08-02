Weather August 2 2020 6:13pm 01:37 Ontario communities see downed trees, heavy rain as storm rolls through The communities of Kinmount, Kemptville and Winchester, Ont., saw downed trees and heavy rain on Sunday as a storm rolled through parts of eastern Ontario. Environment Canada warning of strong storms, possible tornadoes in central, eastern Ontario <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7246804/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7246804/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?