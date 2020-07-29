Global News at 6 Saskatoon July 29 2020 9:01pm 01:06 Saskatoon police investigate city’s seventh homicide of 2020 Saskatoon police have not said how the 21-year-old man died as they investigate the city’s seventh homicide of 2020. Saskatoon police investigate city’s 7th homicide of 2020 <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7233119/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7233119/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?