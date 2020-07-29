Global News At Noon July 29 2020 12:54pm 01:39 Toddler falls to death from Toronto apartment building A Toronto community is grieving the loss of a two-year-old boy who fell to his death from the 14th floor of an apartment building Tuesday evening. Miranda Anthistle brings us the latest. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7230434/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7230434/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?