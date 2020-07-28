Global News Morning BC July 28 2020 1:53pm 01:02 Woman dies in small plane crash near Stave Lake A woman in her sixties has died after a plane crash near Stave Lake. Mission RCMP received a report that a Cessna 170 went down on an abandoned airstrip just before 6 p.m. Monday. One woman dies, another hurt after small plane crashes in Mission, B.C. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7226320/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7226320/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?