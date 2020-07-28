Global News Morning Montreal July 28 2020 8:10am 04:05 Pharmacists air celebrations and caution over Bill 31 Bill 31 has granted Quebec’s pharmacists sweeping new powers, but pharmacists say those new powers need to come with an increase in pay. Pharamcist Tamara Bégin joins Global’s Laura Casella. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7224694/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7224694/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?