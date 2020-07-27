Fire July 27 2020 5:37pm 00:56 Multiple boats destroyed in Salmon Arm marina fire Multiple boats have been destroyed Monday afternoon in a fire at Captain’s Cove in Salmon Arm on Shuswap Lake. Witnesses reported massive plumes of black smoke. Several boats destroyed, one person hurt in major marina fire on B.C.’s Shuswap Lake <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7223160/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7223160/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?