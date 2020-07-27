Global News At Noon July 27 2020 12:28pm 01:45 Hamilton townhomes destroyed in early-morning blaze Nearly a dozen townhomes in a Hamilton neighbourhood went up in flames early Monday morning. Tom Hayes was on scene with the latest details. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7221615/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7221615/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?