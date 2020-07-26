Claire Newell July 26 2020 9:19am 03:48 Postponing trips until 2021 Most people are opting to stay closer to home for their summer vacations this year. So does this mean they are postponing their international travel until 2021? Travel consultant, Claire Newell, shares some insight. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7218958/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7218958/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?