News July 22 2020 7:31pm 01:35 Winnipeg may increase funding for Portage Place development Winnipeg’s City Hall will vote Thursday on a proposal to increase funding to redevelop a downtown mall, at the request of the developer. Global’s Erik Pindera has the latest. City may increase funding for Portage Place redevelopment: Winnipeg mayor <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7207990/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7207990/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?