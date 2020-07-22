The Morning Show July 22 2020 10:44am 02:42 Hometown Hero: The ‘Everyday Hero Pin’ in support of YWCA Designer Jenny Bird and YWCA CEO Maya Roy talk about the ‘Everyday Hero Pin’ with proceeds raising emergency funds to support women and children leaving abusive households. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7204841/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7204841/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?