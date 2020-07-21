News July 21 2020 7:11pm 01:38 Manitoba unveils phase four reopening draft plan On Tuesday Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister announced details of his government’s phase four plan to reopen the economy, which could begin as soon as Saturday. Global’s Joe Scarpelli has the details. Manitoba looks at starting Phase 4 reopening amid coronavirus as early as July 25 <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7203188/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7203188/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?