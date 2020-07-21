Covid-19 Manitoba July 21 2020 10:37am 03:50 Concerns over a second wave of COVID-19 Canadian Medical Association past president Dr. Gigi Osler discusses how prepared the medical community is for a second wave of the virus, and the need for Canadians to avoid complacency. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7200287/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7200287/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?