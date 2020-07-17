Global News at 10 Regina July 17 2020 9:48am 01:52 Saskatchewan woman celebrates 100th birthday on the golf course A Saskatchewan woman marked her 100th birthday on the green. She tees off every year at the local golf course and only quit playing regularly five years ago. Saskatchewan woman celebrates 100th birthday on the golf course <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7188305/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7188305/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?