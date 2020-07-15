News July 15 2020 7:43pm 01:40 Councillor claims improper briefings held between city, police chief Winnipeg police chief briefed city brass about a vigil for a victim of a fatal police shooting which one councillor says is improper procedure. Erik Pindera reports. Winnipeg police chief briefed city brass about vigil for victim of fatal police shooting: documents <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7182385/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7182385/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?