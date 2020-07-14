Entertainment July 14 2020 9:42am 04:59 2020 Winnipeg Fringe Theatre Festival Chuck McEwen, Executive Producer of the Winnipeg Fringe Theatre Festival, joins Global News Morning with more on what we can expect with this year’s virtual festival. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7174200/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7174200/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?