Kelowna country musician, Teigen Gayse is trying to make her dreams come true. For four years the songstress has been writing and perfecting her craft and now she has released her self titled debut album that she recorded in Texas, U.S. during the pandemic. Gayse quarantined with her manager in the U.S. and the two worked on ways to keep the momentum going, and after time in the studio, Gayse is ready to share the fruits of her labour.