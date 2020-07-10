Global News Morning Montreal July 10 2020 7:30am 04:02 Décor to keep your balcony looking fresh Fresh off Quebec’s moving day, so many people settling into their new homes want a quick way to make their outdoor space feel more welcoming. Décor expert Karl Lohnes has some tips for Global’s Kim Sullivan. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7161439/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7161439/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?