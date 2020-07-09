News July 9 2020 6:29pm 01:30 Rivers especially high and dangerous: Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service So far this year the water rescue team has been called out 54 times for water and ice rescues in the city. Global’s Amber McGuckin went on a ride along and brings us this report. Rivers especially high and dangerous: WFPS <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7160308/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7160308/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?