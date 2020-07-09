Global News at Noon Edmonton July 9 2020 3:16pm 01:53 Vehicles vandalized with racist graffiti in southwest Edmonton Vehicles were vandalized with spray painted swastikas and windows were smashed in Edmonton’s Chappelle neighbourhood overnight Thursday. Chris Chacon has the details. Racist graffiti spray-painted on vehicles, windows smashed in southwest Edmonton <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7159147/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7159147/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?