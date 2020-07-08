The B.C. Real Estate Association releases new rules for open houses during the pandemic, which no longer allow anyone to just walk into a home for sale
It’s been a long tradition in the real estate industry–showcasing a home for sale in the way of an open house where anyone could just walk in. But those days are now gone. The B.C. Real Estate Association has released the new rules for open houses during the ongoing pandemic and as Klaudia Van Emmerik reports, they include buyers having to pre-register before taking a walk-through.