“This changes the whole feel of the neighbourhood,” concerns being raised about development proposal slated for the South Pandosy area in Kelowna

It’s already been scaled down once but opponents of a development proposal in Kelowna’s South Pandosy area say the revised plans are still too big. A local developer has ambitious plans for a site that’s currently a campground near Gyro beach. The proposal includes more than 300 housing units. The developer is now turning to the public – virtually -for feedback on the project before presenting it to the city. Klaudia Van Emmerik reports.